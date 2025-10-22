Iraq, Italy launch business council to expand $5B trade exchange

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Trade volume between Iraq and Italy has reached nearly $5 billion, an Iraqi official announced on Wednesday, describing the figure as below expectations.

During the launch ceremony of the Iraq-Italy Business Council, attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Deputy Trade Minister Sattar al-Jabri described the forum’s establishment as an important step toward strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries, adding that $3 billion of the total trade favors Iraq, while $2 billion benefits Italy.

Iraq, al-Jabri noted, has been restoring ties with international partners after years of conflict, commending Italy’s contribution to Iraq’s counterterrorism efforts. He also pointed to long-standing cooperation in energy and infrastructure, recalling that the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in Rome took effect in 2009, though the joint committee between both countries has not convened since 2019.

Al-Jabri concluded by revealing that the ministry has invited Italy to participate in the 2026 Baghdad Exhibition titled Made in Italy, confirming that Italian authorities have shown strong interest in joining the event next year.