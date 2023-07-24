Iraq Imports Over One Billion Dollars Worth of Petroleum Products in Q1 2023

Shafaq News / According to the state-run oil marketing company, SOMO (State Organization for Marketing of Oil), Iraq imported three petroleum products totaling more than one billion dollars during the first quarter of the current year.
A table released by SOMO revealed that "Iraq imported three petroleum derivatives, amounting to 1,235,180,755 dollars, with a quantity of 1,346,451 tons in the first quarter of 2023."
The table further detailed that "the quantity of imported white oil reached 86,744 tons, costing 90,714,810 dollars, while the quantity of imported gas oil was 366,386 tons, with a value of 308,196,376 dollars."
Additionally, the table indicated that "the quantity of imported gasoline amounted to 393,320 tons, totaling 836,269,569 dollars."
Iraq imports certain petroleum derivatives, especially refined gasoline, to compensate for the shortage in the domestic market. China and India stand out as the primary exporters to Iraq.