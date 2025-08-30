Iraq: +10M active bank cards, digital payments surpass $11.5B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The number of active bank cards in Iraq surpassed 10 million, with digital transactions exceeding 15 trillion dinars (about $11.4 billion), the Baghdad Council for Digital Transformation and Iraqi E-Payment announced.

In a statement, the council said the rapid growth in electronic payments “reflects the Central Bank of Iraq’s policies and government support for building a digital economy.”

Of the total volume, about 1.7 trillion dinars ($1.3B) came from customs payments, while the rest was distributed across other sectors.

The council further emphasized that ongoing banking reforms are aimed at strengthening governance and consolidating the foundations of a digital economy in the country.