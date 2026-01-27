Iran halts power exports to Iraq amid international pressure

Shafaq News– Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran’s electricity exports to Iraq “have fallen to zero” due to geopolitical constraints, an official at the state-run power utility Tavanir confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Mohammad Allah Dad, Tavanir’s deputy head for transmission and foreign trade, attributed the halt to international pressure linked to US President Donald Trump. Power flows to Iraq, he noted, were also suspended in February, while travel and negotiation restrictions have delayed regional electricity exchange projects, despite limited technical work continuing.

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity reported in December 2025 that Iranian gas deliveries had stopped after Tehran issued an emergency notice. The disruption cut 4,000–4,500 megawatts from the grid, sharply reducing daily supply hours nationwide.

Despite its vast oil wealth, Iraq continues to face chronic electricity shortages, particularly in summer, when demand reaches 50,000–55,000 megawatts against current production of about 27,000–28,000 megawatts. Energy specialists told Shafaq News that Iraq’s reliance on Iranian gas, covering roughly 40% of demand and supporting nearly one-third of generation, remains a major vulnerability.

Pressure escalated after Iraq’s US sanctions waiver expired on March 8, 2025, restricting access to Iranian natural gas and forcing Baghdad to accelerate alternative energy projects without US exemptions.

