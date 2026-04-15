Iran halts petrochemical exports amid war and economic pressure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran halted all petrochemical exports on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, citing a document and officials in the petrochemical sector.

The decision is intended for an indefinite period to meet domestic demand under current economic and security conditions, the document stated, adding that the decision aimed to support local industries and consumers amid the impact of war and mounting economic pressures.

Under the directive, domestic prices for oil, refined, and petrochemical products have been fixed at levels in place before February 28, 2026, despite a noticeable rise in global prices. The measures were issued under emergency decisions to stabilize the internal market.

Reports indicate that several petrochemical facilities in Iran sustained significant damage during recent airstrikes amid escalating military tensions involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. Facilities in Mahshahr, Bandar Imam, and Asaluyeh were among those targeted, causing substantial infrastructure damage.

Earlier, Israel has claimed responsibility for the strikes, which included attacks on petrochemical sites in southern Iran, following an earlier strike on the Tabriz Petrochemical Complex.