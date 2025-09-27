Iran delivers gas to Iraq as debt talks continue

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iran is delivering more than 20 million cubic meters of gas daily to Iraq despite mounting arrears, Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil revealed on Saturday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Fadhil clarified that his ministry owes substantial sums for these imports but described the Iranian side as patient in tolerating the delay, underlining that both sides are holding ongoing talks on supply and repayment.

Earlier today, a security source told our agency that a senior Iranian delegation is expected in Baghdad soon to discuss several issues, including a repayment mechanism for the overdue bills.

Iraq depends on Iranian gas to operate approximately 40-60% of its gas-powered electricity plants, as domestic output of 26,000 megawatts falls short of the 37,000 required. Years of reliance have left Baghdad with an estimated $12 billion in unpaid debts for Iranian gas and electricity.

