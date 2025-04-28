Iran Expo 2025 kicks off in Tehran with global turnout

Shafaq News/ The seventh edition of the Iran Expo trade fair opened on Monday in Tehran, marking the country’s largest export-focused event.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated the exhibition, which will run until April 29.

Over 800 major Iranian and 2,000 international companies are exhibiting their products and achievements, alongside 2,500 businesspeople from 106 countries and top officials from 39 states.