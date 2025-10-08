Internet affordability: Iraq ranks 10th among Arabs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 10th among Arab countries and 114th globally for internet affordability in 2025, according to a report by US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

Within the Arab world, Qatar offered the most affordable service at $0.07 per Mbps, followed by the UAE ($0.32), Bahrain ($0.57), Saudi Arabia ($0.73), Kuwait ($1.09), Oman ($1.27), Egypt ($1.97), Algeria ($2.11), Libya ($2.14), and Iraq at $2.33 per Mbps.

Globally, Singapore topped the list with the cheapest internet at $0.03 per megabit per second (Mbps), while Burundi and South Sudan recorded the highest rates at $4.22 and $4.24 per Mbps, respectively.