Inflation in France hits lowest level since 2021

Shafaq News/ The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies in France (INSEE) released preliminary inflation data for March, showing a negative trend significantly below market expectations.

According to the data, France’s consumer price index growth slowed by 2.4% annually, falling short of market projections of 2.8% inflation growth.

While annual inflation in France held steady at 3.2% in February, it reached its lowest point since October 2021 in March.

The data also showed that the monthly inflation growth in France slowed to a 0.3% increase this month, below market expectations of a 0.5% slowdown for the same period and lower than the previously reported 0.8%, revised upward to 0.9%.

INSEE’s inflation index in France gauges price movements by comparing retail prices of a basket of goods and services, typically decreasing the euro’s purchasing power due to inflation.