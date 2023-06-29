Indian exports to Iraq surged by 51% in April 2023

Shafaq News / The Future Iraq Foundation for Economic Studies and Consulting revealed on Thursday that Indian exports to Iraq experienced a significant upswing of 51% in the month of April 2023.

According to a report released by the foundation today, Indian exports to Iraq accounted for approximately 1% of the country's total exports in general, compared to a mere 0.5% in the previous year.

The report further highlighted that this remarkable surge was primarily attributed to an increase in fuel imports, particularly gasoline, which witnessed a substantial rise of 68%. It was followed by rice with a surge of 90%, sugar with a growth of 40%, and red meat with a notable increase of 15%. These four commodities collectively constituted 73% of Iraq's imports from India.

Furthermore, the annual volume of Iraq's imports from India amounts to around $2.6 billion, and it is anticipated to surpass the $4 billion mark this year, contingent upon the continuous importation of gasoline (benzene), as stated in the foundation's report.