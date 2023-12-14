ISX traded +18 billion dinars worth of equities in a week
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 18 billion dinars in the second week of December 2023.
A report of the market reviewed by Shafaq News agency said that more than 25 equities were traded in the past week at a value of more than 18 billion dinars via 3,346 transactions."
"ISX-60 index closed today at 863.57, 5.05% above the opening session on the same week," the report said.
Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.