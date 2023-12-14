ISX traded +18 billion dinars worth of equities in a week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 18 billion dinars in the second week of December 2023.

A report of the market reviewed by Shafaq News agency said that more than 25 equities were traded in the past week at a value of more than 18 billion dinars via 3,346 transactions."

"ISX-60 index closed today at 863.57, 5.05% above the opening session on the same week," the report said.