The parliament denies Iraqi negotiations with the IMF to reduce the value of Dinar

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, denied on Wednesday Iraqi negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to reduce the Iraqi Dinar's exchange rate against the US dollar.

Al-Haddad criticized, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the irresponsible statements of some parties who claimed that the government has entered into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund seeking to lower the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar," noting, "it led to a decline in its value in the past few days."

Al-Haddad asserted, "the only party authorized for such statements is the Central Bank of Iraq, calling on the media to be careful and accurate in making statements."

The exchange rates of the dollar against the Iraqi Dinar rose again in Baghdad and Kurdistan's markets today, Wednesday, after few days of fluctuations.