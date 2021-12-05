IDC signs a partnership contract with Weatherford International

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) announced today, Sunday, it has signed a partnership contract with Weatherford International plc to establish collaboration in drilling services and provide advanced technology in this field.

The General Director for IDC, Basem Abdul-Karim Naser, said in a statement today, “Signing this contract between IDC and Weatherford is a great accomplishment for both parties. It sets the right ground for our mutual and constructive joint cooperation in the future.”

IDC will provide rigs, civil works and drilling services; Weatherford will provide project management and all other associated services.

IDC is a leading Iraqi service company focusing on rig services and is a key player in the nationalization program for the country’s oil and gas sector.