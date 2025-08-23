Hunt Oil resumes operations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Kurdistan

Hunt Oil has resumed operations in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, a company spokesperson said on Friday, nearly a month after a drone attack struck an oilfield operated by the US company in Duhok.

The company expects to be back to normal production by the end of August, the spokesperson said.

Other oil producers, including Norway's DNO, have made similar announcements about resuming production at oilfields in Kurdistan that were hit by drones last month.