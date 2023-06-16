Head of Iranian Delegation at OPEC Founding Ceremony Stresses Member States' Commitment to Global Oil Market Stability

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iranian delegation attending the founding ceremony of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) emphasized on Friday that member states are dedicated to achieving stability in the global oil market.

During his speech at the ceremony in Baghdad, the head of the delegation stated, "The sanctions imposed on Iran represent a disruption to energy supplies, and we will undoubtedly overcome these sanctions."

He highlighted OPEC as the only organization with a significant global economic impact in recent years. Despite occasional political differences among member states, he noted that the positive influence of the organization on the global economy is evident to all.

The Iranian delegation affirmed, "OPEC and its allies have successfully upheld common principles and values, and through them, we persist in our efforts to attain stability in the global oil market."

The remarks underscore the commitment of OPEC member states, including Iran, to work collaboratively to ensure stability within the global oil market.