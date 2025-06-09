Greece ranks among top buyers of Iraqi oil

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, exported over $5.4 billion worth of crude oil and petroleum derivatives to Greece in 2024, according to data obtained by Shafaq News.

The figures show that Iraq exported a total of 9.76 million tons of oil-related products to Greece last year. Of this, crude oil accounted for 8.23 million tons, generating $4.6 billion in revenue. An additional 1.53 million tons of petroleum oils and mineral-based derivatives were exported, valued at $812.4 million.

The combined value of Iraq’s oil exports to Greece recorded a 21% increase compared to 2020, a steady upward trend over the past five years.

Greece, along with Italy and Turkiye, remains one of the top European importers of Iraqi crude oil.

Earlier, Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) announced that the country exported over two million tons of oil derivatives during the first quarter of 2025.