Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-29T11:00:51+0000
Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

Shafaq News/ A government official on Sunday attributed the fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar to currency speculations, stressing that such transactions take place within a tight range dictated by the Central Bank of Iraq.

"The appeal of the US dollar is fueled by a growing demand amid a collapse of the local currencies of neighboring countries," the officer who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "the delayed transfer of the assets the banks bought in Dubai auctions last week also played a role."

"The spurt remains under the control of the Central Bank via the auctions it holds daily. The Central Bank can sell 200 milloon dollars daily to suppress the market and harness the volatile exchange rate."

The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar registered a slight notch in the daily transactions at the official market of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Sunday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah Central Exchanges are trading the US dollar at a rate of 148,200 Iraqi dinars to 100.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-12 10:46:48
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

Date: 2021-06-10 10:58:56
CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-06 11:39:45
CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-01-13 10:20:54
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sells +205$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-03 14:09:27
CBI sells +205$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +210$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-19 12:33:51
CBI sells +210$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

CBI sales in currency auction rise by +5%

Date: 2021-11-09 11:39:11
CBI sales in currency auction rise by +5%