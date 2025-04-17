Gold surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices skyrocketed in Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was sold at 685,000 IQD per mithqal (4.25 grams), while buying prices stood at 681,000 IQD.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold was sold at 655,000 IQD and purchased at 651,000 IQD.

Retail prices at local jewelry shops ranged between 685,000–695,000 IQD for 21-carat foreign gold and between 655,000–665,000 IQD for Iraqi gold of the same purity.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold reached 788,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat stood at 722,000 IQD, 21-carat at 690,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 590,000 IQD.