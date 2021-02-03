Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Shafaq News/ Gold edged up on Wednesday after three sessions of retreating, trading at 1838.82 points.

Gold prices rose after the dollar index fell by 0.01% to trade at 91.088 at the moment, which makes investors inclined to gold as a safe haven at the moment.

The markets are also awaiting the data issued by the US economy and the disclosure of preliminary labor market data, with the release of the employment change index reading.

As for other precious metals, platinum prices rose 0.18%, currently trading at 1,100.23 points, and silver futures contracts also rose by 0.56% to trade at 26.960 points.