Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-03T10:20:20+0000
Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Shafaq News/ Gold edged up on Wednesday after three sessions of retreating, trading at 1838.82 points.

Gold prices rose after the dollar index fell by 0.01% to trade at 91.088 at the moment, which makes investors inclined to gold as a safe haven at the moment.

The markets are also awaiting the data issued by the US economy and the disclosure of preliminary labor market data, with the release of the employment change index reading.

As for other precious metals, platinum prices rose 0.18%, currently trading at 1,100.23 points, and silver futures contracts also rose by 0.56% to trade at 26.960 points.

related

After a summer surge.. Gold retracts as dollar stabilizes

Date: 2020-07-28 09:29:58
After a summer surge.. Gold retracts as dollar stabilizes

Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

Date: 2020-11-30 09:43:31
Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Date: 2021-01-13 10:19:00
Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Gold firms on dollar slide, U.S. stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-10-01 09:01:50
Gold firms on dollar slide, U.S. stimulus hopes

Gold prices in Iraqi markets

Date: 2020-08-04 09:53:05
Gold prices in Iraqi markets

Gold rises as dollar sags; investors eye U.S. stimulus deal

Date: 2020-12-03 08:36:39
Gold rises as dollar sags; investors eye U.S. stimulus deal

Gold declines with US dollar rising

Date: 2020-09-03 08:50:52
Gold declines with US dollar rising