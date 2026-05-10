Gold prices tick up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices hovered around 1.02 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.017 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.013 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.014 million IQD on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 987,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 983,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.020 million and 1.030 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 990,000 and one million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.056 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.008 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 864,000 IQD.