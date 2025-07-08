Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 658,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 654,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 628,000 IQD, with a buying price of 624,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 660,000 and 670,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 692,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 660,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 565,000 IQD.