Gold prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 685,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 681,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 655,000 IQD, with a buying price of 651,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 685,000 and 695,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 655,000 and 665,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 795,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 695,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 595,000 IQD.