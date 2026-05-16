Gold prices slip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering below the million-dinar mark, according to Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 982,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 978,000 IQD, down from the previous session's 1.012 million IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 952,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 948,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.021 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 975,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 835,000 IQD.