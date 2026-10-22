Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 970,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 973,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 969,000 IQD, up from Wednesday's 965,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 943,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 939,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices fell. 22-carat gold sold for about 1.032 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 985,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 845,000 IQD.