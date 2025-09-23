Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 741,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 733,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 711,000 IQD, with a buying price of 707,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 740,000 and 750,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 710,000 and 720,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 788,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 753,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 645,000 IQD.