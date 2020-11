Shafaq news/ Gold traded with gains in Monday's session as Joe Biden’s win in the US softened dollar

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,960.99 per ounce by 0518 GMT.

On Friday it hit $1,960.13, the highest since Sept. 18.

The dollar index was hovering near a more than two-month low.

As for other metals, silver rose 0.9 per cent to $25.81 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.4 per cent to $901.42, while Silver fell 0.7 per cent to $2,474.34 per Ounce.