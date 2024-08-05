Gold prices flat as profit-taking counters US rate outlook
Shafaq News/ Prices of safe-haven gold were flat on Monday as some
profit-taking partially offset support from U.S. recession jitters and rising
expectations of a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,443.44 per ounce, as of 0335 GMT, after
falling 1% earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,485.80.
"There is some profit-taking happening while traders try and gauge
how aggressive the Fed may become in September with regards to the size of the
rate cut," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.
However, "the fundamental picture (for gold) hints at further gains
given the expectations for dovish U.S. monetary policy."
Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth in July fell short of
expectations, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, pointing to possible
weakness in the labour market and greater vulnerability to recession. This
strengthened the case for a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's meeting on Sept.
17-18.
Traders are pricing a more than 70% chance of the U.S. central bank
lowering rates by 50 basis points in September, compared with an 11.5% chance a
week earlier, according to CME FedWatch tool.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding
bullion.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin
maintained a cautious outlook, stating he is not ready to adjust his monetary
policy.
Investors will keep a tab on final July S&P Global services and ISM
non-manufacturing PMI due later in the day.
Elsewhere, the Pentagon announced on Friday that the U.S. military will
deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East to
strengthen defence against threats from Iran and its allies, Hamas and Hezbollah.
Spot silver was flat at $28.52 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $953.25
and palladium was almost unchanged at $889.98.
(Reuters)