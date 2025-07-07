Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Monday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 654,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 650,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 624,000 IQD, with a buying price of 620,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 655,000 and 665,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 686,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 655,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 560,000 IQD.