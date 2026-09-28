Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices hovered around 915,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 910,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 906,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 938,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 880,000 IQD, with a buying price of 876,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 880,000 and 890,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 960,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 917,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 785,000 IQD.