Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices hovered around 950,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Sunday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, sold for 970,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), with a buying price of 966,000 IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 940,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 936,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 940,000 to 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 1,000,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold reached 955,000 IQD and 18-carat gold stood at 820,000 IQD.