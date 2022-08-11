Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-11T09:02:36+0000
Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower on August 11, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 370 thousand and 366 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 330 and 326 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars. 

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 427 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold prices at 390 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 380 thousand dinars, while 18-carat gold at 320 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

Gold prices rise after Biden's win

Date: 2020-11-09 08:21:21
Gold prices rise after Biden's win

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-11-24 08:16:14
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold falls as Fed minutes boost U.S. dollar

Date: 2021-08-19 06:42:10
Gold falls as Fed minutes boost U.S. dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,900/oz as dollar, yields dip after U.S. data

Date: 2021-06-11 07:34:57
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,900/oz as dollar, yields dip after U.S. data

Gold slips; set for best quarter in six as Ukraine crisis stokes demand

Date: 2022-03-31 07:10:20
Gold slips; set for best quarter in six as Ukraine crisis stokes demand

PRECIOUS-Virus worries lift gold ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Date: 2021-07-01 06:44:55
PRECIOUS-Virus worries lift gold ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-06-04 09:23:41
Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Date: 2021-01-12 09:53:19
Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts