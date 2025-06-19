Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices edged lower both in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 678,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 674,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 648,000 IQD, with a buying price of 644,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 705,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 673,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 576,000 IQD.