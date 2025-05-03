Gold prices climb in Baghdad, fall in Erbil
Shafaq
News/ On Saturday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad but decreased in Erbil
markets.
A survey by
Shafaq News Agency showed that prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a
selling price of 658,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for
21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties. The buying
price was 654,000 IQD.
The selling
price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 628,000 IQD, while the buying price was
624,000 IQD.
In jewelry
stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between
660,000 and 670,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 630,000 and 640,000
IQD.
In Erbil,
24-carat gold was sold at 770,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 675,000
IQD, and 18-carat gold at 578,000 IQD.