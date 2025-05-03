Gold prices climb in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad but decreased in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 658,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties. The buying price was 654,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 628,000 IQD, while the buying price was 624,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 660,000 and 670,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 770,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 675,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 578,000 IQD.