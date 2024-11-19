Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 545,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 541,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 515,000 IQD, with a buying price of 511,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 545,000 and 555,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 643,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 590,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 563,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 483,000 IQD.