Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices hovered around 990,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to Shafaq News Agency survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 985,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 981,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 970,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 955,000 IQD, with a buying price of 951,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,025,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 980,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 840,000 IQD.