Gold price falls from 18months high between Russia – Ukraine Crisis

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-26T10:46:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Gold prices fell after prices rose to an 18-month high in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which boosted investors' appetite for safe-havens. Prices fell by 1.86% to $1890 an ounce, after increases of more than 3% to $1973.96 an ounce, before falling back from the $1900 level an ounce. Gold ended a week of solid volatility with relative stability.

