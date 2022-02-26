Report
Gold price falls from 18months high between Russia – Ukraine Crisis
Shafaq News/ Gold prices fell after prices rose to an 18-month high in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which boosted investors' appetite for safe-havens.
Prices fell by 1.86% to $1890 an ounce, after increases of more than 3% to $1973.96 an ounce, before falling back from the $1900 level an ounce.
Gold ended a week of solid volatility with relative stability.
