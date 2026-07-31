Gold heads for first monthly gain in five months

Shafaq News

Gold fell ​on Friday but was on track for its first monthly gain in five ‌months, supported by bargain buying around the $4,000 level, while investors weighed developments in the Middle East and their impact on U.S. rate outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,076.53 per ounce, as of 0504 GMT, but was headed ​for a weekly rise of 0.7%. Prices were up about 1.8% this month.

U.S. gold futures for ​August delivery lost 0.5% to $4,079.60.

"Gold is showing a mild negative bias today amid ⁠profit-taking and a moderate bounce in the U.S. dollar, following the metal's gains yesterday and ​the corresponding fall in the greenback," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The ​dollar gained about 0.3%, after diving 2.4% in its biggest single-day drop since January 2023 on Thursday. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for overseas buyers.

However, "gold has had a better run of ​things this month. A key support has been the metal finding a cushion of sorts ​around the $4,000 level, which has attracted buyers on dips," Waterer said.

On Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged at ‌its ⁠policy meeting, and Chair Kevin Warsh gave little indication on the central bank's next policy move.

Markets are now pricing in a 63% chance of a rate hike in September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

While gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest ​rates can dampen its ​appeal by raising the ⁠opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

In the Middle East, a drone strike that sparked fires on two gas vessels in Egypt's Mediterranean port ​of Damietta has raised a new threat to shipping through the ​Suez Canal, ⁠one of the last major export routes available to Saudi oil amid the expanding U.S.-Iran war.

"Over the long run, the Hormuz crisis will fade but geopolitical multipolarity, hypo-globalization, and U.S. fiscal imbalances ⁠will support ​gold as a hedge against U.S. assets," analysts at ​BCA Research said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $58.70 per ounce.

Platinum slid 1.2% to $1,639.77, and palladium fell 0.2% to $1,301.50, but both ​metals were headed for a monthly gain.

(Reuters)

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