Gold drops in Iraq today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-17T09:34:33+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped today, Thursday, in the Iraqi markets.
The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 345,000 Dinars and 335,000 Dinars respectively.
The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf Gold in blacksmithing shops ranged between 375,000 and 380,000 dinars, while Iraqi Gold prices ranged between 345,000 and 350,000 dinars.
A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.
