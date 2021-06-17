Gold drops in Iraq today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T09:34:33+0000

Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped today, Thursday, in the Iraqi markets. The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 345,000 Dinars and 335,000 Dinars respectively. The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf Gold in blacksmithing shops ranged between 375,000 and 380,000 dinars, while Iraqi Gold prices ranged between 345,000 and 350,000 dinars. A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

