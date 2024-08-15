Gold drifts higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 521,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 517,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 491,000 IQD, with a buying price of 487,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 525,000 and 533,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 495,000 and 505,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 595,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 545,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 520,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 445,000 IQD.