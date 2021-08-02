Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold dips as dollar holds ground; U.S. jobs data in focus

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-02T07:04:13+0000
Gold dips as dollar holds ground; U.S. jobs data in focus

Shafaq News / Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with cautious investors eyeing July's non-farm payrolls due later this week to gauge the health of the labour market, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.71 per ounce by 0332 GMT. On Friday, prices retreated from a two-week peak, after the dollar recovered slightly from a one-month low.

However, the dollar index was down 0.8% last week, its worst weekly performance in over two months. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.90 per ounce.

"The market is fearful of a stronger payroll (data), which will make the dollar stronger... It will probably keep them from strapping on a lot of interest rate sensitive risks," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The data will give investors more insight into the timeline for policy tapering, he added.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 job increase in July's non-farm payrolls number, due on Friday.

The health of the labour market is an important prerequisite for the U.S. central bank to taper monetary stimulus.

Chairman Jerome Powell said last week interest rate hikes were "ways away" and the job market still had "some ground to cover," which sent gold jumping more than 1% last Thursday.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98 per ounce, as it failed again to break a resistance at $1,832.80, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $25.46, palladium gained 0.5% at $2,672.93 and platinum rose 0.9% to $1,058.22.

related

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as Fed chief stays dovish, dollar softens

Date: 2021-07-29 07:58:13
PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as Fed chief stays dovish, dollar softens

Gold Drops to Near Four-Week Low as Key Fed Meeting in Focus

Date: 2021-06-15 07:26:09
Gold Drops to Near Four-Week Low as Key Fed Meeting in Focus

Gold prices rise within a narrow trading range

Date: 2020-09-22 08:51:32
Gold prices rise within a narrow trading range

Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

Date: 2021-07-08 07:18:42
Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

Gold gains as U.S. jobs data, virus fears fuel stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-11-26 07:43:19
Gold gains as U.S. jobs data, virus fears fuel stimulus hopes

PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Date: 2021-04-22 07:47:17
PRECIOUS-Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Date: 2020-08-11 08:11:17
Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Date: 2021-02-03 10:20:20
Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops