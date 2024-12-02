Gold declines in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices dropped in the local markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the wholesale markets in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 549,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with the buying price at 445,000 IQD.

The price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was reported at 519,000 IQD for selling and 515,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the price for 24-carat gold stood at 650,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 570,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 488,000 IQD.