Global oil drop drives Basrah crude prices lower

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices experienced a noticeable decline on Wednesday, reflecting a downturn in global oil prices.

The price of Basrah Heavy crude fell by $1.74 to $72.61 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude prices dropped by the same amount to $75.61 per barrel.

Brent futures for October delivery dropped 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.20 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.04 on its last day as the front-month.