General Electric explores flared gas-to-electricity tech with Iraq's Ministry of Oil

Shafaq News / The Executive Director of Mobile Power Units at General Electric's Energy Division in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Medhat Al-Murabi, announced on Sunday that the company aims to utilize jet turbine technology in converting flared gas into electricity production.

This statement was made during his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayaan Abdul Ghani, as announced by the Ministry of Oil.

According to the statement, Al-Murabi mentioned that the meeting included discussions on the technical proposal presented by General Electric for utilizing associated gas, which is currently being flared, to produce electricity by utilizing jet turbine technology. He also proposed signing a framework agreement on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference.

In response, the Minister of Oil emphasized the ministry's commitment to support fast-track energy solution projects to harness associated gas and convert it into useful energy in collaboration with reputable international specialized companies.