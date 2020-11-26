Gasprom: we are interested in exploration of new development options in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Middle East remains in the zone of strategic interests of Gazprom, as it is still interested in development on the market of the Iraqi Kurdistan, the Russian oil company said in a statement on Wednesday, Tass news agency reported.

"Despite the COVID-19-related restrictions, we continued implementation of our projects in the region in 2020. The fourth well will be commissioned at the Sarkala field that will allow boosting and supporting the production level. Today, after having created the production base, acquired a unique experience and getting an understanding of geological peculiarities of the territory, we remain interested in the exploration of new development options in the region," Gazprom Neft Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production Vadim Yakovlev was quoted as saying.

The company’s production in the Iraqi Kurdistan has reached 4 mln tonnes since the beginning of commercial production at the Sarkala field.