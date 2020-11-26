Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Gasprom: we are interested in exploration of new development options in Kurdistan region

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-26T12:10:54+0000
Gasprom: we are interested in exploration of new development options in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Middle East remains in the zone of strategic interests of Gazprom, as it is still interested in development on the market of the Iraqi Kurdistan, the Russian oil company said in a statement on Wednesday, Tass news agency reported. 

"Despite the COVID-19-related restrictions, we continued implementation of our projects in the region in 2020. The fourth well will be commissioned at the Sarkala field that will allow boosting and supporting the production level. Today, after having created the production base, acquired a unique experience and getting an understanding of geological peculiarities of the territory, we remain interested in the exploration of new development options in the region," Gazprom Neft Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production Vadim Yakovlev was quoted as saying.

The company’s production in the Iraqi Kurdistan has reached 4 mln tonnes since the beginning of commercial production at the Sarkala field.

related

Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-08 18:05:43
Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

Date: 2020-08-28 17:23:46
Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

Date: 2020-09-24 15:11:42
KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Kurdistan receives 320 billion dinars from the Iraqi government

Date: 2020-10-14 09:12:06
Kurdistan receives 320 billion dinars from the Iraqi government

Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Date: 2020-10-15 07:53:53
Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

The International Coalition to arm 14 brigades from the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-08 18:02:35
The International Coalition to arm 14 brigades from the Peshmerga

Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Date: 2020-11-21 12:07:17
Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq