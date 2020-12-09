GE completes Al-Quds station maintenance project

Shafaq News/ General Electric company announced the completion of maintenance work at Al-Quds power station, which will add 125 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Joseph Anis, CEO of the Energy Services Business Unit and Gas Energy Systems at Al-Shakra in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, stated earlier today that the current project at Al-Quds Station reinforces the outstanding success achieved by GE in this station.

He indicated that this technology has the ability to operate up to 50 different types of fuel, providing the Ministry of Electricity the flexibility in operating the station using the optimal economic source of fuel.