GCC interconnection grid to supply Iraq with 500 megawatts, Kuwaiti official says

Shafaq News/ The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) power interconnection project will supply the Kuwaiti and Iraqi national power grids with 2,500 and 500 megawatts, respectively; a senior Kuwaiti official said on Sunday, a few days ahead of an anticipated signing of a treaty with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA).

The director of the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development, Marwan al-Ghanem, said that the project is funded by the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development, Qatar Fund for Development, and the GCCIA.

"Kuwait stands to gain the most from the treaty scheduled to be signed in the next few days. The absorptive capacity of the Kuwaiti national power grid will be fed with additional 2,500 megawatts which will boost its reliability and operational capacity," he said, "the power grid of southern Iraq will be fed with no less than 500 megawatts to meet a portion of its demands, improve the operational capacity and stability of the national network."

"The project funded by two loans, each valued at 35 million dinars, encompasses constructing a new interconnection plant inside the grid of the GCC grid in al-Wafra complex in Kuwait, extending 295 kilometers long 400 KV double caliber tie lines from al-Wafra to al-Faw plants in southern Iraq," he said.