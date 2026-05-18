First transit convoy from Turkiye crosses into Iraq via Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Weeks after the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing reopened for the first time in 13 years, Syria's General Authority for Borders and Customs confirmed Monday that the first transit convoy traveling from Turkiye to Iraq via Syrian territory had completed the crossing.

The crossing —known as Rabia on the Iraqi side— links Syria's Al-Hasakah to Iraq's Nineveh province and came back online in April 2026 after a closure that had severed the Syria-Iraq land route since 2013.

The authority said it is working to streamline transit and customs clearance procedures while raising operational and logistical readiness at border crossings to ensure the smooth movement of trucks and goods, “part of a broader effort to reposition Syria as a logistical corridor linking regional states.”