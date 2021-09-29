European gas prices smash historic heights

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Tuesday trumped trembling OPEC crudes, pocketing $73.78 a barrel, 0.05% above the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $74.29 a barrel, up by 2.68%.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $79.36 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $73.5 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $78.29 and $78.28 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $77.53, $0.17 above Angola's Girassol.