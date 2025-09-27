Energy demand per capita up 8% in 2024 in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s annual per person energy requirement reached more than 3,400 kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2024, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Saturday.

According to the report, consumption has risen 47% since 2010, when it was 1,792 kWh, and 62% since 2000, when it stood at 1,280 kWh.

The highest per capita energy demand among Arab countries was recorded in Bahrain at 20,233 kWh annually, followed by Qatar (19,236), Kuwait (17,765), the United Arab Emirates (15,497), and Saudi Arabia (12,343).

One kilowatt hour equals 1,000 watts, the standard unit of electricity use.

