Emboldened Iraqi dinar catches momentum against the US dollar

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) nosedived in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 145,000 IQD toward the closing hours. This is 14,000 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at selling and buying rates of 144,000 and 146,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates rested at 151,000 and 150,900 IQD to 100, respectively.